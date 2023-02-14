ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of Sweet Pea Bakery, Katie Sacoman, has been handcrafting small-batch desserts for her business since it opened in the summer of 2021. She has a suggestion for a fun and easy-to-make Valentine’s Day treat.

Easy Valentine’s Day heart-shaped sugar cookies

Roll and bake store-bought sugar cookie dough

Cut cookies into heart shapes

Mix store-bought icing with food coloring

Spread icing onto cookies

Top with sprinkles

These cookies are a low-mess activity that the whole family can enjoy. Sacoman also has a pro tip on how to pipe out frosting at home. She suggests cutting a small hole into the corner of a Ziplock bag to create a homemade piping bag.

Sweet Pea Bakery also has many treats including cookies, brownies, bread, and more available for pickup this Valentine’s Day. For more information visit her website sweetpeabakeryabq.com.