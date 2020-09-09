Make-A-Wish presents puppy to Albuquerque boy battling Leukemia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque boy who has faced more than his fair share of hardship, got an outpouring of support from his community Tuesday along with a new best friend.

“Some of the people participating tonight are friends and family of Mikey’s, but some of them are strangers who through the kindness of their hearts want to do something for a child who’s going through a lot,” said

Five-year-old Mikey has been battling Leukemia for roughly half of his young life. He just got out of the hospital after his latest bone marrow transplant donated by his seven-year-old sister and his doctor finally told his family it would be okay to get a dog. That’s where the Make-A-Wish Foundation came in, finding the perfect companion and presenting the puppy to Mikey during a parade put on by his community Tuesday.

“Little superhero boy; been battling leukemia since two-and-a-half, and he’s handled it like a champ. He doesn’t complain, he doesn’t argue, he doesn’t fight about it, he just– we’re going to beat the cancer. Fighting cancer is his superpower,” said Mikey’s parents Nathan and Cameron Meidigk.

Mikey named the puppy Archie. The foundation partnered with local businesses, veterinarians and community members to provide all the equipment, training, and car Archie will need.