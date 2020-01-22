Make-A-Wish New Mexico teams up with Legacy Church, granting 17 wishes to local children

For decades, Make-A-Wish New Mexico has been making wishes come true for children who are battling life-threatening illnesses. Legacy Church members in Albuquerque have partnered with Make-A-Wish for the past 15-years and this year were able to grant 17 wishes for local children.

Program & Outreach Manager, Danielle Rodriguez, with Make-A-Wish New Mexico, Legacy Church Senior Pastor Steve Smothermon, and Joselyn Sarabique discuss the Make-A-Wish organization and how they are able to positively impact the lives of children.

Danielle explains that the Make-A-Wish program is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, granting over 300,000 wishes across the world. In December 2019, Legacy Church gave Make-A-Wish New Mexico a check for $158,000 to help grant the wishes of 17 local children.

Legacy Church

“Over the years, Make-A-Wish has been our Christmas gift to our community. So, every year around the first of December I go to Make-A-Wish and ask for a list of names of wishes that haven’t been paid for, haven’t been granted and they give us the list and I present it to the church and say ‘here’s the total amount if we get it fine if we don’t fine'”,” said Pastor Steve. “Every year, our church gives a lot of money and they do it so quickly.”

One of those children was Joselyn who wanted to visit Walt Disney World. Joselyn was able to travel to Florida with her family and spend the holidays there.

If you’d like to help bring families closer through Make-A-Wish New Mexico, visit their website to make a donation.