Make-A-Wish New Mexico still granting wishes to children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has made a huge impact on the ability of Make-A-Wish to grant life-changing wishes for children around New Mexico. However, the organization is still finding new ways to get it done. Danielle Rodriguez, program and outreach manager of Make-A-Wish New Mexico explains how the nonprofit is still able to make wishes come true.

Due to the health crisis, all travel-related and large-group wishes have been postponed for the immediate future. However, Make-A-Wish has discovered a way to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses in a virtual way.

They are still able to grant wishes that don’t involve travel or large groups and are going to be surprising an eight-year-old boy on September 3 at 12 p.m. in Albuquerque. Make-A-Wish is inviting the community to participate in his wish reveal virtually by making a donation on their website by September 2.

Anyone who donates any amount will receive details to log in to a virtual Wish Party to see the organization surprise the child with his wish. There is also a link to an Amazon Wish List to purchase some extra items to make his surprise extra special.