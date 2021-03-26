Make-A-Wish New Mexico partners with Jersey Mike’s for ‘Day of Giving’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make-A-Wish New Mexico creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. They seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Since partnering with Make-A-Wish New Mexico in 2016, Jersey Mike’s in Albuquerque has raised over $95,000, which went toward granting ten life-changing wishes. One of those wishes was to Tanner Stricker. Tanner and his mom Misty discussed how Make-A-Wish New Mexico helped Tanner through his battle with cancer.

Tanner Stricker was diagnosed with familia adenomatous polyposis (FAP). “It causes polyposis to grow in my colon or all throughout my stomach really, and those polyps could eventually develop into cancer,” says Stricker.

Tanner’s one wish was to go deep-sea fishing in Hawaii. During his medical journey, Make-A-Wish New Mexico was able to help him and his family experience hope and joy from his wish. During his wish, Tanner went surfing, swam with the dolphins, and sports fishing. “My favorite part was probably deep-sea fishing because we got to see a whale shark and swim with it which is really lucky.”

On Wednesday, March 31, the community is encouraged to head to Jersey Mike’s, where every dollar spent in sales will go to Make-A-Wish New Mexico. It’s all part of Jersey Mike’s 11th annual nationwide Day of Giving.