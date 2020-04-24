Make-A-Wish New Mexico offers messages of hope to local children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For years, Make-A-Wish New Mexico has been going above and beyond for children who are sick. While the coronavirus outbreak has thrown a wrench in the organization’s plans, they’re still doing what they can to make children smile.

KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with Make-A-Wish New Mexico’s CEO and President, Sara Lister about how they’ve adjusted their operations to still be there for the children while obeying the stay-at-home health order.

A nonprofit organization, Make-A-Wish New Mexico helps to empower children with critical illnesses by granting their wishes. Sara explains that in mid-March the organization had to begin postponing wishes and unfortunately at this time, they are unable to grant children’s wishes except for Sam’s wish which was to give back to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 health crisis.

One thing Make-A-Wish has been doing to encourage children during this time is having the community make messages of hope. “This is an opportunity for the community, for local celebrities, and for celebrities across the country to leave messages for wish kids encouraging them, letting them know their wishes are going to happen, they’re just going to have to wait a little bit longer because of the current crisis that we’re in,” said Sara.

Currently, there are over 100 children waiting to receive their wish. Some of these children have already selected their wish while others are still going through the interview process.

While the organization typically grants around 100 wishes each year, they will be unable to do so this year due to the crisis. However, they hope the community will step up and support Make-A-Wish as soon as they are able to start granting wishes again.

“We just really hope that the community realizes that this is a part of a child’s medical journey and makes a huge impact on their lives,” said Sara.

There are several ways people can help Make-A-Wish children. To leave a message of hope, post your message on social media and tag Make-A-Wish New Mexico and hashtag ‪#‎messagesofhope‬ in your post.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so by visiting Make-A-Wish New Mexico’s website. Due to COVID-19, many of the organization’s fundraising events in the spring have been canceled.

