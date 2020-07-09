Make-A-Wish New Mexico hosts virtual Wine & Wishes gala to raise funds for children with critical illnesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Each spring, Make-A-Wish New Mexico hosts its annual Wine & Wishes gala to raise funds to grant life-changing wishes for children who are battling critical illnesses. Due to COVID-19, they initially postponed the event until July 10.

Now, with restrictions on large gatherings still in effect, the event will now be virtual. President and CEO and president of Make-A-Wish New Mexico Sara Lister discusses what to expect at this year’s virtual Wine and Wishes gala.

You can tune into the event this year on Facebook or YouTube on July 10 at 6 p.m. The first half-hour will be a virtual happy hour hosted by Jackie and Tony from 100.3 The Peak. The program will include multiple wish kids and local celebrities sharing the importance of providing the gift of hope through a wish.

An online auction will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, and will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 10. Register online and start bidding on a variety of items including a family fun frenzy package, vacation getaways, wine, chef dinners, and more.