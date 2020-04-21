Make-A-Wish New Mexico helps local teen give back to healthcare workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seventeen-year-old Sam Neale battled cancer and was chosen by Make-A-Wish New Mexico to have his wish granted. However, what he asked for showed just how big his heart is.

KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with Sam about his wish, why he chose it and how you can take part in his with him. While skiing with friends and family, Sam, who was 15 at the time, broke his leg and was taken to the doctor to get an x-ray.

It was at this time that doctors noticed an abnormality in Sam’s leg. After being transferred to Presbyterian Hospital Sam learned he had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“It was pretty scary,” said Sam. “At first, they didn’t know what type it was.”

Sam spent the next five months in the hospital as he went through chemotherapy. He now is in remission.

“The experience is pretty difficult, but I’d say I learned a lot actually,” said Sam. For his wish, Sam wanted to give back to healthcare workers.

During this time, healthcare workers who encounter COVID-19 patients daily are very concerned about possibly spreading COVID-19 to their family members. Sam wanted to create kits that would help those on the front lines have an easier time transitioning back to their home life.

The kits would include items such as bleach, restaurant gift cards, gloves, removeable and washable seat covers, antibacterial soap, shoe covers, Clorox wipes, and laundry detergent. The goal is to have items donated by Thursday, April 23.

Make-A-Wish created donation drop off sites at several locations where two staff members will pick up items. Sam hopes to make at least 100 kits.

If you are dropping off items at one of the donation locations, please leave items in your car trunk so that staff my collect them without any skin to skin interaction. If you’d like to purchase a restaurant or grocery gift card, or purchase supplies, please send it to samswish@newmexico.wish.org.

If you would like to ship items, please send them to the following address:

Sam’s Wish

10309 Paseo del Norte NW

Albuquerque, NM, 87114

For more information on Sam’s wish, visit Make-A-Wish New Mexico’s website.

Items needed

Restaurant Gift Cards

Grocery Store Gift Cards

Bleach (~1 gallon)

Removable/Washable Seat Covers

Spray Bottle (with measurements)

Gloves (~100 pair box-latex free)

Washable Bags (Learn how to make them HERE)

Laundry Detergent (~90+ loads)

Shoe Covers (~50 pair box)

Antibacterial Soap (~30 oz.)

Lotion (~30 oz.)

Clorox Wipes (~75 ct.)

Collection Sites

Tuesday, April 21: Dave & Buster’s located at 2100 Louisiana Blvd. NE 87110 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dave & Buster’s located at 2100 Louisiana Blvd. NE 87110 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 22: Cottonwood Mall (Main entrance. Next to Ulta, across from Coors Bypass) located at 10000 Coors Bypass NW, 87114 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cottonwood Mall (Main entrance. Next to Ulta, across from Coors Bypass) located at 10000 Coors Bypass NW, 87114 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23: iHeartMedia located at 5411 Jefferson St NE from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

