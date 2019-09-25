Make-A-Wish New Mexico empowers, inspires children battling critical illnesses

September marks National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Each year, over 15,000 children are diagnosed with cancer in the United States. At the Make-A-Wish Foundation, they do all they can to grant wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

In 2017, Auriana Martin was diagnosed with cancer just before her sixth birthday. During treatment, Auri found out that she would be granted a wish from Make A Wish New Mexico to go on a Disney cruise.

Auriana was able to meet countless Disney princesses and even got the opportunity to swim with dolphins. She celebrated the end of her treatment last month by ringing the bell in front of family, friends, and community members.

To refer a child to Make-A-Wish, click here. To donate to Make-A-Wish New Mexico, click here.