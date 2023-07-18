ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make-a-Wish partnered with Garcia Subaru North to host a party, surprising a 13-year-old Albuquerque resident with his wish to go on a shopping spree.

Alejandro, who has a malignant brain tumor and is losing his vision, was surprised with a send-off party that included a red carpet arrival, a limousine ride, then a shopping spree at the local mall.

“We partner with Garcia Subaru throughout the year to help wishes happen, and so they made sure that Ale’s wish could be granted today and threw him a party to send him off in style,” said Make-a-Wish New Mexico President and CEO Sara Lister.

Make-a-Wish has been a partner with the Subaru “Share the Love” event since 2011 and has donated more than $32 million, granting more than 3,000 wishes in the US.