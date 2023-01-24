ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make-A-Wish New Mexico is celebrating its 10th Annual Wine & Wishes Gala. Celebrate the life-changing joy that wishes bring to children with critical illnesses.

Wine & Wishes will be celebrated in conjunction with World Wish Day on Friday, April 28. They invite the community to mark their calendar and join them for this special event that celebrates the life-changing joy wishes bring to children with critical illnesses. ‘Most people don’t realize that all the wishes that are granted in New Mexico are raised by New Mexicans,’ said JP Espinoza, event co-chair, wine & wishes.

The gala will be Friday, April 28, 2023, at 6 p.m. Right now they have individual tickets for sale. Single Ticket price is $50.00. For more information visit wish.org.