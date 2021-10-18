Make-A-Wish hosts annual Halloween event, now accepting candy donations

WATCH: Full interview with Sara Lister, Make-A-Wish New Mexico President and CEO

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Coming up later this month, Make-A-Wish New Mexico is hosting its annual Halloween Spook-Tacular Trunk or Treat event for a great cause.

Make-A-Wish New Mexico President and CEO, Sara Lister discusses the event and how the community can help out. A safe, outdoor Halloween event, Spook-Tacular Trunk or Treat takes place on Wednesday, October 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Garcia Subaru North. While the event is designed for Make-A-Wish children, Lister explains that the event is open to all children in the Albuquerque community.

The organization is in need of candy donations to make the event happen. The community can drop off donations at 7400 Tiburon Street NE in Albuquerque Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on how you can offer support to children fighting critical illnesses through Make-A-Wish New Mexico, visit wish.org/nm.

