Make-A-Wish celebrates families waiting for their wishes to be granted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This holiday season, Make-A-Wish New Mexico is calling on families to create a new tradition of delivering hope and joy to children fighting critical illnesses through their Families for Wishes campaign. Alex Rich, director of development at Make-A-Wish New Mexico discusses the campaign and how you can help out.

Families for Wishes is a holiday campaign that celebrates the families that are currently waiting for their wish to be granted. All families are invited to join this campaign to bring joy back into a family’s life by raising funds for Make-A-Wish New Mexico throughout December.

To sign up, visit familiesforwishes.org and join the Make-A-Wish New Mexico team to raise funds to support local families. You can create a family fundraising page, add a picture, and begin fundraising by sharing with your family and friends. Make-A-Wish New Mexico offers support and has resources and toolkits for those who want to get involved but aren’t sure where to start.

Every dollar raised matters and helps to grant life-changing wishes. Nine-year-old Iris wished to see snow and her family was able to go on a winter wonderland trip where she was able to ice skate, build a snowman, and ski. Her wish helped her on her road to recovery from cancer and gave her renewed strength and great memories with her family.

