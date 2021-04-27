Make-A-Wish New Mexico celebrates anniversary of teen’s wish

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s this big anniversary of a special wish coming up and is also the day of another special moment. CEO and President of Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Mexico Sara Lister discusses 17-year-old Sam Neale using his wish to get back to health care workers fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and how Make-A-Wish New Mexico is celebrating the anniversary of that wish.

One year ago, 17-year-old Sam Neale, used his Make-A-Wish to give back to healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the generosity shown by New Mexicans across the state, Sam was able to deliver over 200 wish kits to frontline healthcare workers at Rust Presbyterian Medical Center, Lovelace Medical Center, and the University of New Mexico Hospital. Sam’s goal was to create kits that would provide much-needed items for re-entry into their homes after a shift, personal hygiene items that are hard to find, and gift cards for food to local restaurants and grocery stores. Sam’s wish received over $50,000 in donations to create the wish kits.

This World Wish Day, April 29th, Make-A-Wish New Mexico is celebrating the anniversary of Sam’s wish by delivering donuts and coffee to 750 healthcare workers at each of the three hospitals where wish kits were delivered a year ago. This donation is possible through the generosity of The Jennifer Riordan Foundation that encourages New Mexicans to show acts of kindness in their community each day.