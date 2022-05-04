ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make-a-Wish New Mexico is holding its Wine and Wishes fundraiser. Coach Greg Jackson has joined in by offering a private self-defense training session up for auction.

The 9th annual Wine and Wishes fundraiser will be held on May 6. Jackson will be offering a two-hour training session to raise funds for the Make-a-Wish New Mexico event. Coach Jackson co-owns Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque where he has trained many successful fighters including, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and more. For more information on the event, visit https://wish.org/nm/9th-annual-wine-wishes-0.