Make a difference in the lives of New Mexico youth through Big Brothers Big Sisters

January is National Mentoring Month as well as the biggest recruitment campaign of the year for Big Brothers Big Sisters. The nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, BBBS is looking for people to mentor local children, creating a positive impact in their lives.

CEO of BBBS Angela Reed Padilla and her little sister Jacqueline Ibarra provide additional information on the mentorship recruitment program and how you too can get involved.

The new year is a time when many people think about ways to volunteer or assist the community. This year, BBBS is calling mentoring the “unresolution” to take the pressure off of the high expectations associated with new year’s resolutions.

“At Big Brothers Big Sisters, our mission is to match caring adults in the community with students and youth in a one-to-one mentoring relationship. So, we’re super excited to kick off Mentoring Month and just encourage people in the community to get involved and give back to this awesome program,” said Angela.

She explains that there are several different programs at BBBS depending on how much time you’d like to spend giving the invaluable gift of friendship.

Angela and her little sister Jacqueline have spent five years forming their own friendship. Jacqueline explains that when making the decision to switch schools, Angela was supportive of her decisions and helped to guide her.

Jaqueline also recalls the lasting impact Angela has made on her as she has served as a support system separate from her own family and friends.

By spending a little time with a child, BBBS mentors offer their support, guidance, and friendship. According to BBBS, studies show that children who are matched with mentors are 46% less likely to use drugs, 27% less likely to use alcohol, and 52% less likely to skip school.

For more information on how to become a mentor, visit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico’s website.