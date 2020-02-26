Make a difference in the community with a career with the Albuquerque Police Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Are you in search of a career where you can make a difference? The Albuquerque Police Department is recruiting and careers with APD offer a variety of benefits in addition to servicing the local community.

APD Officers Michelle English and Alex Rahimi visit the set to discuss the department’s recent recruitment efforts. Officer English explains that the department has recently made some changes so there is no longer a college requirement for police cadets.

“So the minimum requirements now are 21 by the time you graduate, US citizen, high school diploma or GED, and New Mexico license,” said Ofc. English. Additionally, you may not have any felony convictions, any misdemeanor convictions within the last three years, no DWI convictions within the last five years, and an applicant cannot have been convicted of a Domestic Violence Act.

Ofc. Rahimi explains that social media has been a large component of the department’s recruitment efforts and that recently, APD has been sharing the personal stories of officers. “We’re hoping by sharing their personal stories it will affect somebody that’s possibly interested in joining APD,” said Ofc. Rahimi.

“We are the largest agency in New Mexico so if you want opportunity and good pay, we have it,” said Ofc. English. Benefits for APD include retirement, the department’s Take Home Car Program, pay incentive for officers with degrees, shift differential, bilingual pay, specialty pay, medical, hospitalization, and dental insurance, and more.

The Albuquerque Police Department’s Law Enforcement Academy is a 40-hour week, an approximately 26-week program that is structured around each functional area that is necessary for New Mexico State Law Enforcement certifications. For additional information on becoming a police officer, visit the Albuquerque Police Department’s official website.