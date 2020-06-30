Make a difference by volunteering in Albuquerque

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mission of the One Albuquerque campaign is to create opportunities for each and every resident in the city to make a difference while playing a role in the future of the community. The campaign has made it easier than ever to get involved and make a difference in Albuquerque.

Civic engagement coordinator for Mayor Tim Keller’s office, Nicholas Vottero discusses volunteering in the city and the resources available to get you started. For more information on volunteer opportunities with One Albuquerque, visit oneabqvolunteers.com.

