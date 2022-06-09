ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Major renovations are complete on a park that has been a headache for those who live in the attached South Valley neighborhood. A ribbon-cutting will be held for Tom Tenorio Park, it will kick off the first softball tournament at the park since renovations began.

Neighbors in the area complained about the fields for years. They voiced concerns about safety and damage to their property and now the field has been moved to the lower part of the park with new batting cages. In its place, there are three fields for soccer, football, and lacrosse. They’ve also made upgrades to security, adding lighting, and improved parking. The upgrades cost $3.5M. They will be doing another $500,000 worth of work in the coming months. They hope to be done with everyone in a year and a half.