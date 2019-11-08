Major improvements announced for Westside Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Westside Albuquerque park is getting some sprucing up.

Thursday, city and state leaders announced improvements coming to the Petroglyph Little League Fields at Mariposa Basin Park, near Taylor Ranch and Montano.

The more than half-million-dollar project will include field upgrades, shade structures, and better lighting. City Councilor Cynthia Borrego and State Sen. Dander Rue teamed up to make the project happen.

“We worked very well together with listening to the kids and the coaches and their parents about what their needs were,” Borrego said.

They also unveiled a new sign for Mariposa Park, featuring a sculpture of its namesake, a butterfly.