Major construction project wraps up at the Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Major construction at the Albuquerque Sunport is wrapping up just in time for Balloon Fiesta.

“Right now we’re at about 95% completion,” said Stephanie Kitts with the Albuquerque Sunport.

The two-year, $30 million Terminal Improvement Project has upgraded and modernized the entire pre-security terminal.

“Pretty much everything before security has a new look and feel to it,” said Kitts.

New signs, lights, and security checkpoint are finished just in time for Albuqeruqe’s signature event.

“We get very busy. Balloon fiesta for us is the second busiest travel period besides the holiday season,” said Kitts.

This year, the Sunport is expecting to see anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000 more travelers per day beginning Saturday and continuing on through mid-October.

To keep up with demand, airlines are adding more flights.

“We see a lot of our partner airlines increasing capacity, whether that be bringing in a larger aircraft or adding additional flights,” said Kitts.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive to the airport two hours prior to the flight departure.

This construction is the first major upgrade to the terminal in 30 years.