ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you looking for New Year’s Eve plans? If so, Main Event has something for the whole family to enjoy together.

On December 31st from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM, Main Event will be offering an ‘all-you-can-play’ deal for $18.99. Attendees will be able to enjoy New Year’s party favors and even a Shirley Temple toast when the clock strikes 12:00 p.m. For more information visit mainevent.com.