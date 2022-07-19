ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque/Bernalillo County water authority around 10:30 p.m. Monday night reported a water main break near Rancho Sereno in the area of Coors and Paseo Del Norte. They say a some homes in the area are without water while crews work to repair the break.

The water authority says the water outage is expected to last for several hours. They say crews are working quickly to restore service. As of Tuesday morning, there is no update of if service has been restored to any homes.