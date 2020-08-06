MADD’s ‘Save the Services’ campaign aims to highlight life-saving work

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Lindsey Valdez, program director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 has impacted everyone including non-profits who rely on donations to continue their work. That’s why Mothers Against Drunk Driving is reaching out to the public to ask for the support of its mission.

MADD Program Director Lindsey Valdez discusses the “Save the Services” campaign and how it highlights the work the organization does in New Mexico. MADD New Mexico works to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, and to support the victims of these crimes as well as prevent underage drinking.

MADD New Mexico programs and services include victim services, holds victim impact panels, youth and underage drinking prevention, court monitoring, law enforcement support, and public policy support. The ‘Save the Services’ campaign aims to highlight the lifesaving work that MADD does in New Mexico and the need for it to stay in the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss