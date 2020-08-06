MADD’s ‘Save the Services’ campaign aims to highlight life-saving work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 has impacted everyone including non-profits who rely on donations to continue their work. That’s why Mothers Against Drunk Driving is reaching out to the public to ask for the support of its mission.

MADD Program Director Lindsey Valdez discusses the “Save the Services” campaign and how it highlights the work the organization does in New Mexico. MADD New Mexico works to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, and to support the victims of these crimes as well as prevent underage drinking.

MADD New Mexico programs and services include victim services, holds victim impact panels, youth and underage drinking prevention, court monitoring, law enforcement support, and public policy support. The ‘Save the Services’ campaign aims to highlight the lifesaving work that MADD does in New Mexico and the need for it to stay in the state.