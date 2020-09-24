MADD’s Honoring Heroes event recognizes those dedicated to ending drunk driving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving is a non-profit organization that works to end drunk driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and to prevent underage drinking. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization will be hosting its annual Honoring Heroes recognition event virtually.

MADD New Mexico Program Director Lindsey Valdez discusses the event. MADD New Mexico sends nominations throughout the state to find heroes who go above and beyond to end drunk driving.

During the Honoring Heroes event, MADD will recognize and honor the winners and thank those individuals for their dedication to keeping the roads safer. The Honoring Heroes virtual celebration will be held live on MADD NM’s Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.