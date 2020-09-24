MADD’s Honoring Heroes event recognizes those dedicated to ending drunk driving

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Lindsey Valdez, program director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving is a non-profit organization that works to end drunk driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and to prevent underage drinking. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization will be hosting its annual Honoring Heroes recognition event virtually.

MADD New Mexico Program Director Lindsey Valdez discusses the event. MADD New Mexico sends nominations throughout the state to find heroes who go above and beyond to end drunk driving.

During the Honoring Heroes event, MADD will recognize and honor the winners and thank those individuals for their dedication to keeping the roads safer. The Honoring Heroes virtual celebration will be held live on MADD NM’s Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss