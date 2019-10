ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local heroes were honored Thursday night for going above and beyond the call of duty to fight drunk driving.

Mothers Against Drunk Drivers hosted its heroes recognition dinner Thursday night. The annual event recognized law enforcement and first responders for doing their part to maintain safer roads and communities.

Honorees included Albuquerque Police Department officer Tim McCarson who won the Outstanding Officer of the Year award.