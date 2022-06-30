ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fourth of July weekend is coming up and Mothers Against Drunk Driving wants to ensure everyone stays safe on the road.

MADD, is a non-profit organization that works to end drunk driving, wants to educate the public on the dangers of impaired driving. They also are encouraging people to designate a sober driver if their holiday plans include alcohol. They want to remind the public about the ride-share options that Uber is providing this weekend. Where you can have a discount on two rides. Lindsey Valdez, the regional executive director said, “There is a lot of support out there to make sure our roads are safe this holiday weekend.”

