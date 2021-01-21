MADD New Mexico offers free services to victims of impaired driving crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving is a non-profit organization that works to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking. Lead Victims Services Specialist Dolly Otero discusses the organization and the services they provide.

The MADD website reports that drunk driving is still the number one cause of death on roadways and every two minutes, someone is injured in a drunk driving crash. MADD states that every 51 minutes, some is killed in a drunk driving crash.

MADD New Mexico offers free services to victims of drunk and drugged impaired driving crashes. According to MADD, impaired driving victimization is unique and the organization offers support to families as they navigate the process.

MADD provides guidance through the criminal or civil court process, emotional support, assistance connecting families to additional resources, and more. Otero explains that also have a monthly support group that meets via Zoom.

For additional information on assistance and resources provided by MADD New Mexico, visit their website at madd.org/get-help/. You can also reach out to MADD New Mexico through their Facebook page.