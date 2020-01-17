MADD continues fight against drunk driving during DWI Day at legislative session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Mothers Against Drunk Driving strives to support victims of drunk driving and to advocate for stronger laws against the crime. On January 31, the organization will be hosting a DWI Day at the legislature in Santa Fe showing the importance of meaningful DWI laws.

MADD‘s Program Director, Lindsey Valdez visits the set to explain what’s in store during DWI Day. A nonprofit organization, MADD works around the state of New Mexico in the fight against drunk driving. support victims of drunk driving, and preventing underage drinking.

MADD got its start in 1980 when a woman lost her daughter to a repeat drunk driving offender.

“At the time, there really were not a lot of meaningful DWI laws in place. So it really was a grassroots effort that she started. People were tired of losing their family members to a preventable crime so it’s really where it began and a lot of that same structure still exists today,” said Lindsey.

On Friday, January 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mothers Against Drunk Driving is hosting a DWI at the Legislature at the State Capital Rotunda in Santa Fe. The event is an effort to show the importance of meaningful DWI laws and to continue the organization’s fight forward to end drunk driving.

DWI day is free and those planning to attend are asked to wear red to show support.