ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- From dresses and suits to beauty and accessories, Macy’s is your destination for high school homecoming and formal events.

Dara Romero Macy’s Personal Stylist explained that the first thing you need is to know your occasion and dress appropriately. “Right now there’s a lot of shine and even if it’s a black tie there are ways you can show your personality,” said Romero. From long to short dresses and even your shoes Macy’s has all types of styles that will make you feel amazing without making a hole in your pocket.

Romero wants people to remember to take advantage of the personal stylist that Macy’s offers. They are there to help you, measure you, and ultimately find you the right fit for your special night. For more information or to contact your personal stylist visit their website.