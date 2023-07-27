ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s never too early to start thinking back-to-school fashion. With a new school year comes new trends. That’s why Dara Romero Macy’s Personal Stylist is sharing 2023 back-to-school styles for all ages.

With back to school comes tax-free weekend. Macy’s is having a ‘one day sale’ where people can save even more and if you are a cardholder you will be earning more points.

Dara Romero explained how right now we are seeing a lot of fun trends. “There are always sports, which are easily tied into the school uniform and make it fun. For girls there’s a lot of trends with flowers and butterflies which are transferred into the school season,” explained Romero. You can find all the cool and fun trends at Macy’s. For more information or to contact your personal stylist visit their website.