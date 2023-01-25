ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If one of your new year’s resolutions was to declutter, invest and create a wardrobe that works for you, but hasn’t started yet? Dara Romero Macy’s Personal Stylist is here to help make that wardrobe serve you.

Romero explains that the easiest way to declutter is by asking yourself, what items have I not used at all in a year? Try them all look at yourself in the mirror and see if you like them. After you decide, make a pile of clothes that can possibly make you a little money by selling them online or in local shops that will buy used clothes. This takes time stated Romero, just like you will take time to meal prep for the week you can take Sunday afternoon to clean out your closet.

Once you clear some room for new items, you can buy clothes that are versatile. And sometimes you don’t even need to buy new clothes instead you can buy statement pieces. That way you can see how many times you can wear the same item in different ways. Just adding some pieces can change the whole look.

