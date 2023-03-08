As the weather starts to warm up many are looking to enhance their wardrobes. From the runways to the red carpet Macy’s personal stylist, Dara Romero helps navigate spring trends.

Coming straight from New York fashion week, Romero brings three hot trends that people can use thing Spring time.

3 hot trends:

Return of the Powersuit- This statement piece is great for all types of body shapes. Especially all the bright and vibrant colors like fuchsia, teal, blues, orange, etc. It’s a statement that will be from head to toe. The amazing thing about this suit is that no matter if you’re petite or plus size you can style the suit that best fits your body type.

Florals spring – Although is still cold outside people are incorporating ‘florals’ into their street fashion wear. Which means bold statements with floral. Like pastel colors, 3 dimensional, and floral pieces. You can mix and match, you can incorporate accessories, wardrobe, and makeup.

Skin sheer materials- Crop shirts are back in style and we see it more with the young generation, but the key is how can everyone incorporate it into their style and wardrobe. Maybe you don’t want to show your skin but if you use a sheer material it gives the illusion that skin is showing. Or an overlayer of sheer over a crop top can also work.

