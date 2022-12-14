ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Making a list and checking it twice. With the holidays in full swing, Macy’s wants to help you find that last-minute gift that everyone will love and at a price your wallet will love too.

Dara Romero, Macy’s Personal Stylist, shares the perfect gift that your wallet will love too. Macy’s has gifts like bath sets for under $20, cozy pajamas are always a great gift, and there’s also a great selection of games and toys. For those hard-to-shop people, one gift that continues selling out is a mug warmer that some have with a charger; this gift is a perfect gift for all those coffee lovers. There is also classic gifts like jewelry, watches, and fragrance Romero said if you see a gift you like, get it now before it’s sold out or it won’t make it in time. There are also luxury gifts, such as bags anything you are looking for. Romero can help you find and get.

The best way to shop is by looking for the sales that Macy’s is having, they are having a lot of flash sales happening. For more information, visit Macy’s or show Dara Romero favorite things.