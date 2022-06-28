ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer travel is in full force and Macy’s can help people on a budget find the essentials. Dara Romero, Macy’s Personal Stylist explained, that the first thing she asks is where are they going? Depending on the place is what she bases the outfits on. The best types of fabrics are the breathable lightweight clothes, which allow you to move comfortably and do activities without being too hot.

Neutrals as a base, are good colors to travel with. They allow you to mix and match with your bottoms and can create different outfits. Bringing different bottoms can allow you to go from a casual outfit to a more formal one. Being conscious of the weather is also a smart tip on what to pack, bringing a light jacket or sweater for those places where it could be hot during the day and cooler in the nighttime.

Although neutrals are a great color to pack, summer also allows those fun bright colors to come out. This summer’s best colors are blue, whites, brown and army green. Any color that you could add to your neutral outfit can bring out the pop of color that your outfit needs.

Accessories can also serve as your pop of color, if you’re wearing a neutral outfit you can add a bag that can be a different color. Bucket hats are also big this summer as well as a good pair of sunglasses.

For more shopping and summer outfit ideas you can visit their website.