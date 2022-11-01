ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holiday season is right around the corner. Macy’s is your one-stop shop to get your home ready and start your shopping early. According to the 2022 Deloitte Holiday Survey,​ consumers want to make celebrations their number one priority “despite economic concerns.” According to the survey, consumers are finding ways to make the holidays festive this holiday shopping season.

Macy’s is doing just that by starting their sales early, starting their Black Friday deals, and previewing sales next week. People can avoid crowds, long lines, and angry customers by starting their shopping early.

If you are struggling and aren’t sure what Macy’s deals are or where to start, feel free to contact Dara Romero, Macy’s Personal Stylist, who is here to help. For more information, visit Macy’s.com.