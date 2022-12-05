ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re still looking for the best Christmas and New Year’s Eve outfit, Macy’s wants to help you navigate trends to look your best this holiday season.

This holiday season has a lot of colors, like jewel tones and even bright colors. For men, velvet jackets are paired with slacks, and it’s an outfit they can wear all year round. Women can also wear a velvet blazer and leather pants with a glitter top this season. Lastly, sparkles never go out of style for the holidays. Anyone can wear sparkles from head to toe and the holidays are the best time to do it.

Dara Romero, a Personal Stylist at Macy’s wants people to remember to take advantage of the personal stylist services that Macy’s offers. They are there to help you, measure you and ultimately find you the right fit for your special night. For more information or to contact your Personal Stylist visit their website.