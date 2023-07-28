ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Macaroni and Cheese Festival is returning to Albuquerque once again. The annual festival will dish out cheesy pasta creations and drinks at the Sid Cutter Pilot’s Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The 21+ event will take place on Aug. 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Local chefs, restaurants, and eateries will serve mac and cheese as they compete to be “The Big Cheese.” Ticket purchases include a souvenir glass, unlimited samples of mac and cheese, as well as samples of beer, wine, and spirits with a chance to purchase a full pour. Live music will also be provided by Animated Jukebox, DJ J Steele, and DJ Cut.

The festival regularly appears in Albuquerque, Farmington, and in California. Tickets cost $30. Click here for more information about the event and to find tickets.