Lyft driver’s vehicle shot at while dropping off passenger

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Imagine getting into a Lyft ride and having to worry whether you’re going to make it out alive. That’s exactly what happened to a driver and his passenger on Tuesday night near downtown Albuquerque after someone shot at them.

It’s a ride that Isaiah Samora will never forget. He’s been driving for Lyft for more than a year now and has done more than 1,300 Lyft rides. But he never thought he would drive into the line of fire.

Samora said he was dropping off a passenger near the corner of Silver and 14th on Tuesday night. As she was getting out, three shots were fired at his car, busting his back windows and nearly hitting him and his passenger.

“Right here, and I just seen him looking back running at me, and all of sudden I see, ‘BOOM!’ the sparks fly from the first shot and he just continued down the alleyway,” said Samora.

Samora told his passenger to get in the car and then drove about a block away to call 911. Samora said he and his passenger weren’t hit by any of the bullets.

Despite Tuesday night’s scare, Samora said he still plans on getting back behind the wheel for Lyft.

Samora said it will cost about $300 to $500 to replace his back windows.

KRQE News 13 reached out to police for any updates on the suspect, but have not heard back.