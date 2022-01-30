ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ma’s Tea House and local dancers helped celebrate the Lunar New Year in style. The Quang Minh Lion Dance Team danced in front of the shop earlier Sunday to help bring in a little good luck for the Lunar New Year.
“It’s just a cultural experience to bring in good luck and bring out the bad luck and welcome the new year,” said Billy Chung of the Quang Minh Lion Dance Team. Those who participated said it was a good turnout and a lively crowd for the performance. The dance team will be performing at both Sandia and Isleta casinos.