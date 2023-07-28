ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the 94th annual League of Latin American Citizens National Convention in Albuquerque next week. It will include a large job fair with more than 45 federal agencies and private organizations offering more than 500 jobs. The convention will be held next Wednesday through Friday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Officials say to bring a resume because agencies will be ready to hire on the spot. “You want to be an engineer? You want to be in the census service? Homeland Security? A wide array of jobs for men and women,” said David Cruz, National Communications Director for LULAC.

The convention will also feature Latino leaders including Dolores Huerta who will be speaking about the biggest issues facing Latinos. The event is free and to learn more about what’s going, visit LULAC’s website.