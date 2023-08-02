ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The League of United Latin American Citizens kicked off their 2023 national convention with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event is taking place at the Albuquerque Convention Center and is expected to draw more than 15,000 people.

LULAC said it’s a way for the organization to come together to discuss major issues facing Latinos in America. Those running the event said New Mexico was chosen to host this year’s convention because it represents the future of the country with a growing Hispanic representation in the state legislature and an increasingly younger population.