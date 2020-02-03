Lucky Paws Adoption Center to unveil Travelin’ Jack tribute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Travelin’ Jack was a well-known, loveable dog that made multiple appearances on the set as Jill Lane’s trusted sidekick and traveling buddy. Next week, Lucky Paws Adoption Center will be unveiling a photo tribute wall dedicated to Travelin’ Jack and his work for shelter pets.

Chief Creative Officer of Events Unlimited and animal advocate Jill Lane visits the set to talk more about this tribute to Jack. The photo tribute wall will be unveiled on Saturday, February 8, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m at a Valentine-themed event at Lucky Paws Adoption Center located in Coronado Mall in Albuquerque.

In addition to the unveiling, there will also be an adopt-a-thon and fundraiser in support of Friends of Lucky Paws. There will be fun activities for kids and attendees will be out in support of shelter pets.

At the event, Betty Bulldog will be making her public debut as she carries on Travelin’ Jack’s legacy in promoting adoption and pets in need. Betty was recently adopted from California and is a survivor of a puppy mill.

Betty is now transitioning to life in a home and will help to share the message of adoption, saving lives, and love. The event is free to attend and is open to the public.

Visit Travelin’ Jack’s Facebook page.