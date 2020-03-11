Lucky 66 Bowl featured on ‘Bar Rescue’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque bowling alley was featured on the hit TV show Bar Rescue.

Back in August, Jon Taffer and his crew traveled to Lucky 66 Bowl near Fourth Street and Montano. It showed a series of problems like the food being too greasy and the owner, Mike Draper, not being liked by his staff and customers.

The bowling center has undergone plenty of changes since the show. Draper says it’s made a big difference for him and his family.

“I would love to have the opportunity to return what he has given to me. Either to him or to someone else,” said Draper.

The episode aired last weekend on Paramount Network.

