Lucky 66 Bowl featured on ‘Bar Rescue’

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque bowling alley was featured on the hit TV show Bar Rescue.

Back in August, Jon Taffer and his crew traveled to Lucky 66 Bowl near Fourth Street and Montano. It showed a series of problems like the food being too greasy and the owner, Mike Draper, not being liked by his staff and customers.

The bowling center has undergone plenty of changes since the show. Draper says it’s made a big difference for him and his family.

“I would love to have the opportunity to return what he has given to me. Either to him or to someone else,” said Draper.

The episode aired last weekend on Paramount Network.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞