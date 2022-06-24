ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lowriders are back at Isotopes Park for their next mariachi night, and this year there’s a twist. They expect there to be 75 cars both outside the stadium and on the field along the warning track.

Fans will be able to talk to the owners and learn about the lowrider community. This year, Isotopes players took part in a lowrider’s patterns class and painted skateboards. “Four of our guys went out, they got a skateboard deck of their own, blast showed them how to do pinstriping they also showed them how to airbrush and all the cool things they do create these lowriders,” said Michelle Montoya with the Isotopes.

Their work will be on display along with other art. The six skateboard decks will also be up for auction.