ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Drug Enforcement Agency is celebrating a milestone with the help of a local lowrider bicycle club. In honor of its 50th anniversary, the agency unveiled a bike, custom-built by students from the Duke City Leadership Lowrider Bike Club along with a club in Kansas.

The after-school club was started earlier this year as a place for local youth to find mentorship from law enforcement, members of the lowrider community, and other role models all while building custom bicycles. The club is sponsored in part by the DEA’s Operation Engage.

The lowrider bike club is a free program. Students get to keep the custom bikes they build.