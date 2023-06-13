ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seniors in Albuquerque will now have more affordable housing options. The new Casa De Sierra Apartments in southeast Albuquerque celebrated their grand opening Tuesday.

The complex took almost two years to complete and features 188 new apartments. Casa De Sierra also includes a business center, fitness center, swimming pool and library. Income restrictions apply for residents. The property is located on Valencia, between San Mateo and San Pedro, just south of Central. For more information on the apartments and the income restrictions, click here.