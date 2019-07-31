LoveMyCity campaign comes to Albuquerque billboards, promoting positivity

A new positivity campaign #LoveMyCity is making its way to billboards across the U.S. encouraging locals to share what they love about their communities.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Billboards popping up around town want to know what you love about Albuquerque. It’s all part of a new positivity campaign making its way across the country.

‘Love My City’ is the newest campaign by the National League of Cities to bring together local leaders and residents to shine a light on what they love about their communities, and now, it’s making its way to the Duke City.

“I want people to stay excited about what our community has to offer and get excited about showcasing everything from amenities to experiences to amazing people,” said Annemarie Henton, who helped kick off an Albuquerque-based positivity campaign earlier this year called Stop Bagging, Start Bragging. “All of it matters. It’s a big puzzle that allows us to propel our economy forward and create better jobs for residents.”

Clear Channel is broadcasting the campaign on more than 1,200 billboards across the nation, encouraging people to share their positive messages on social media.

“The great thing about social media and getting to use hashtags is the ability to talk about what you want when you want. You’re not stifled in any way about sharing your personal experiences here in Albuquerque. You can share anything you’re doing here at any given time,” said Henton. “That visual excitement helps people understand and see what it’s like to live and work here, which is really powerful.”

Henton says social media-driven campaigns like this can even help with job creation and growth of our local economy.

“When it comes to job creation, something that’s really important right now is being able to demonstrate that individual talent wants to live here, wants to come here,” said Henton. “So, the more we’re out, talking about how much we love our city, and showcasing all these amazing things we have to offer, the more opportunities we’re going to have on the job creation side to get more employers and more jobs here.”

Those who want to get involved can head to any social media sites. Using the hashtag #LoveMyCity, share your Albuquerque favorites, along with any other cities in New Mexico.