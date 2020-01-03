Lovelace Urology Center now offering Urolift System providing relief to men with BPH

A common New Year’s resolution is to pay more attention to your health and now there’s a new procedure to assist men to monitor a serious health issue and potentially avoid major surgery. The Lovelace Urology Center is offering a new medical procedure providing relief to men with an enlarged prostate.

Dr. Andrew Grollman of Lovelace Medical Group discusses Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia relief with a new approach called the Urolift System.

BPH or enlarged prostate is the non-cancerous enlargement of the walnut-sized gland that surrounds the urethra that occurs as men age. The enlarged prostate can block the urethra which causes bothersome urinary symptoms.

BPH is a common condition and affects over 40 million men in the United States alone. Symptoms can include urinary problems, interrupted sleep and can cause the loss of productivity, decreased quality of life, as well as depression.

There are current surgical options such as TURP that effectively relieve symptoms, the procedure can leave patients with permanent side effects including erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

Urolift System is an outpatient procedure that can be performed in an office under local anesthesia. Urolift is a proven, minimally invasive approach to treating an enlarged prostate that may allow men to discontinue BPH medications while also avoiding major surgery.

Urolift preserves sexual function and is the only BPH procedure shown to not cause new-onset, sustained erectile, or ejaculatory dysfunction.