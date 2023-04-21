ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico offers the “Safe Haven for Infants Act,” this means individuals can bring their baby, up to 90 days old to be dropped off at any Safe Haven location in the state. This is being offered to allow individuals who may fear the chance of receiving criminal charges to remove that fear and provide a safe drop-off location for infants.

Safe Heaven is a law that went into effect in 2013 that protects individuals who drop off infants who are 90 days or younger at any health facility, which includes a hospital, police station or firefighter station.

When the individual drops off the infant they must contact an employee, who is trained to help and may request basic information. There are a few methods individuals can take when dropping off their baby in a safe haven box. Individuals who visit a center can also ask about resources when dropping off the infant.

